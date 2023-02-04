Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl.

Special Judge, POCSO Court, Tara Agrawal, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Shivam Yadav (22) after finding him guilty in the October 2020 case, Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said.

Also Read | Sextortion in Mumbai: Grant Road Resident Blackmailed With Intimate Videos, Rs 4 Lakh Extorted Over WhatsApp Call With Woman.

Yadav had lured the girl by offering her a chocolate and after she ate it, she became unconscious. He took her to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where he forcibly made physical relations for eight months, Mehrishi said.

He said a police complaint was lodged by her parents who suspected Yadav, who lived in their neighbourhood, to be the perpetrator.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Flags Off First Batch of 36 Government School Principals for Singapore Visit (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)