Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) A man in Rajasthan's Sikar district has accused a school teacher of trying to force his granddaughter, a Class 6 student, for religious conversion, police said on Thursay.

However, the school director has denied the accusation.

According to police, an FIR was registered at the Neem ka Thana station on Wednesday evening after a local resident, Bhanwar Singh, lodged a complaint saying that a teacher of St Xavier's Secondary School has been trying to force his granddaughter to convert.

Singh's complaint alleged that the teacher made objectionable comments on Hindu gods and goddesses and when the girl objected, she hit her on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the school's director told reporters that the allegations were baseless.

She said the teacher had summoned the girl to check her homework.

"The girl had not brought the copies to school, so the teacher enquired about it. She called the girl's mother, who suggested that the teacher should cane her daughter to make her disciplined. Following this, the teacher hit the girl's hand with a stick. When her mother came to the school, the teacher talked to her about the student's performance. That night, her father called me and raised the baseless allegation of forcing his daugter to convert her religion," the director said.

Reacting to the matter, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said that strict action should be taken against the accused teacher and the school.

"The girl was beaten. Her family have raised serious concerns and the state government should promptly look into it. A strict law should be made to stop religious conversion," Pareek said.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

