Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Kharchariyawas on Sunday accused the state BJP MLAs and MPs of "hiding" while people suffering from coronavirus need oxygen and medicines.

The minister also gave Rs 1 crore from his MLALAD fund for arranging oxygen concentrators, medicines, injections and ration for people, according to a statement.

He appealed to all Rajasthan legislators to release Rs 1 crore from their fund, saying that just three months ago, the state government had increased the amount under it from Rs 2.25 crore to 5 crore.

It is our responsibility that when the government has given the MLAs an equal amount of fund that is available to an MP, all should come forward to help people in this crisis, he said, accusing the BJP of doing nothing for people.

He alleged that the Rajasthan government pleaded with folded hands but the BJP MLAs and MPs, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and three Union ministers from the state, did not help in bringing needed oxygen supplies to the state.

"Where are the BJP leaders hiding. I fail to understand it. People of the state are suffering due to lack of oxygen and medicines. People are losing lives. What a greater sin can the Centre commit," he asked.

