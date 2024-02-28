Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Rajasthan State Minority Commission on Tuesday asked Ajmer's district collector to submit a report in seven days over "objectionable remarks" made by a leader of a right wing group against Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti of Ajmer Dargah.

President of Hindu Shakti Dal Simran Gupta had allegedly said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti was a "rapist and terrorist" and the "Jannati Darwaza" of the Dargah was actually built after demolishing an ancient Shiv Temple.

A delegation from Ajmer Dargah on Tuesday met Rajasthan State Minority Commission chairman Rafeeq Khan, who later met the state's DGP U R Sahoo to urge him to take action in the matter.

