Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], April 15 (ANI): A total of seven children have lost their lives due to a mysterious viral infection in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

"On the basis of a conversation with the collector, it was observed that 7 children have died after contracting a viral infection," Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena told ANI on Friday.

Following the death of three minors in the district on Thursday, Sirohi Collector Dr Bhanwar Lal said that a survey is being conducted in the area to identify the cause of sudden death amongst the children.

"The children of age group 12-15 years have been the victims of this viral infection. Thus, to curb the infection and prevent any further deaths by providing timely treatment, a survey is being conducted in the area by a team of pediatricians and health officials," he added. (ANI)

