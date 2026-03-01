Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 1 (ANI): Around 170 acres of illicit opium cultivation, valued at over Rs 275 crore, were destroyed in the remote tribal & hilly areas of Samoli, Khuna & Pipli in Kotda Tehsil, Udaipur district, NCB officials stated.

A joint operation was carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) & State Police.

Intensive follow-up surveillance is underway by the Narcotics Control Bureau & Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Rajasthan, to nab the absconding accused.

In a separate incident, Bathinda Police in February arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6.5 kilograms of opium smuggled from Rajasthan, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, SP City Narinder Singh said, "Bathinda Police achieved success in the Punjab government's ongoing anti-drug campaign. A checkpoint was set in front of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, where we intercepted two individuals travelling in a Swift car. During the search, 4 kilograms of opium were recovered from them. We registered Case No 39 at Canal Colony Police Station. The two individuals involved in this case, Jagsir Singh Seera and Mahendra Singh, were arrested, and 4 kg of opium were recovered. Later on, an additional 2.5 kg of opium was also recovered on the basis of information given by Jagsir. We have produced them in court and obtained a 3-day police remand. During this remand, we expect more big revelations from them, and we are continuing our interrogation."

He added, "During the investigation, they revealed that they had brought the opium from Rajasthan, and used to supply it in Bathinda and many districts around it. Six cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Jagsir Singh Seera. He is serving a 10-year sentence in two cases involving commercial charges. He was released on bail in September 2024. After his release, he resumed drug trafficking." (ANI)

