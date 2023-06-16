Kota (Raj), Jun 16 (PTI) An advocate created a sensation at a government hospital here on Thursday when he brought his 15-year-old son with a fractured leg to the orthopaedic ward on the third floor of the building on his e-scooter.

The reason: there were no wheelchairs around.

Manoj Jain said upon reaching the hospital, he asked for a wheelchair from staffers Mukesh and Sukhlal but they said it was not available. He claimed that he got permission from the duo to take his scooter to the ward.

However, on their way back, the father-son duo was stopped by ward in-charge Devkinandan who took away the scooter's key. The advocate then created a ruckus against the alleged mismanagement of the hospital administration and the unavailability of wheelchairs.

The incident took place at MBS Hospital, which is the largest hospital in Kota division.

Police said both sides decided not to file any complaint and the matter was resolved through dialogue.

According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm when Jain, dressed in a black coat, rode towards an elevator on an e-scooter with his son riding pillion.

He exited the lift on the third floor and rode around the ward leaving patients, visitors, hospital staff and doctors bewildered, they said.

Several others too demanded that they should also be allowed to bring their loved ones to the ward on a two-wheeler leading to a commotion.

As tempers flared, the hospital check post police rushed to the spot and calmed things down.

Meanwhile, Devkinandan admitted that there is a shortage of wheelchairs at the ward which is visited by around 3,000 patients daily and assured that the issue would be resolved soon.

Hospital deputy superintendent Karnesh Goyal, who also reached the spot, said the supply of wheelchairs from the government is awaited and sought donations from people to buy wheelchairs.

