Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation for not providing information sought under the RTI Act.

State Information Commissioner D B Gupta imposed the fine on the then Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner of the JGMC.

Rajesh Jain, a local citizen, had filed an appeal and complained that the corporation was not providing him the information he sought for two years.

During the hearing, the commission expressed a “deep displeasure” after seeing the reply of the corporation.

He then imposed the fine, which will be deducted from the salary of the officer.

