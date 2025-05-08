Jodhpur, May 8 (PTI) The Phalodi administration has announced several measures to meet any emergency amid the possibilities of a cross-border strike at a local airbase.

All hospitals have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power, and ensure ample provisions of water, and fuel. Shops and hotels have been ordered to shut by 10 pm.

District Collector Harji Lal Atal has urged the general public to support the government orders.

Leaves of all government employees have been cancelled, and they have been called back to duty.

According to Atal, orders have been made to reserve around 450 beds across 26 hospitals in the district.

"Also, provisions have been made to secure sufficient blood stock in the district hospital's blood bank, keep the ICUs ready, ensure ambulance and oxygen cylinder readiness, and cancel all staff leave with instructions to remain stationed at the district headquarters. Hospitals have also been instructed to keep generators ready for power backup," he said.

Emergency shelters have been set up in around 25 buildings in Phalodi and Bap, and several buildings on the IGNP premises.

