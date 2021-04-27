Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 121 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Tuesday as well as 16,089 fresh cases.

With the fresh cases, the states's cumulative tally has climbed to 5,46,964 and the death toll stands at 3,806, according to an official report.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,55,182, it said.

Deaths were reported from Jodhpur (22), Jaipur (21), Udaipur (14), Bikaner (8), Kota and Sikar (6 each), Pali and Alwar (5 each), Ajmer, Barmer and Sirohi (4 each), besides deaths reported in other districts.

A total of 3,87,976 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

