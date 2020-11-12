Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 13 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 2,032 as 2,176 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,19,327.

According to a Health department bulletin, 17,352 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state, and the number of recoveries stands at 1,99,943.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 391, followed by 199 in Jodhpur, 151 in Ajmer, 149 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur and 78 in Pali.

Among the new cases reported in the state, 475 are in Jaipur, 366 in Jodhpur, 258 in Bikaner, 131 in Ajmer, 111 in Alwar, 95 in Kota and 71 each in Sikar and Udaipur, besides those reported in other districts of the state.

