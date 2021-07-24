Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while no deaths due to the infection took place in the state, according to an official report here.

Maximum of eight fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, it said.

The number of active cases in the state has reduced to 328.

A total of 9,53,522 persons have tested positive so far and 9,44,242 of them have recovered. A total of 8,952 Covid patients have also died in the state.

