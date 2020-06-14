Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
India News | Rajasthan Reports 293 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fatalities

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:53 PM IST
India News | Rajasthan Reports 293 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fatalities

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as 293 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm on Sunday, stated the Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 12,694 and 292 have succumbed to the virus so far, added the officials.

At present, there are 2,835 active cases in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,20,922 coronavirus cases has been reported in India as of June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

