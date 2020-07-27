Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, as the death toll mounted to 633, while 1,134 fresh infections brought the tally to 37,564, officials said.

A total of 25,663 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 9,997 active cases in the state.

Four new deaths were reported in Bikaner, three in Ajmer and two in Bharatpur, a health department official said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 182, followed by 79 in Jodhpur, 51 in Bharatpur, 38 in Ajmer, 34 in Bikaner, 33 in Kota, 24 in Pali, 23 in Nagaur and 15 in Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 247 were recorded in Alwar, 184 in Jodhpur, 80 in Jaipur, 79 in Ajmer, 65 in Kota, 44 in Rajsamand, 43 in Pali, 42 in Sirohi, 39 in Barmer, 38 in Nagaur, 36 in Jhunjhunu, 33 in Sikar, 26 in Bhilwara, 23 in Jalore, 22 in Udaipur, 19 in Bundi, 16 in Ganganagar, 14 in Dholpur, 12 in Bharatpur, 11 in Bikaner, 10 in Banswara, according to the official.

