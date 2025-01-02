Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a notice to the Khairthal-Tijara district collector and municipality commissioner in connection with the mauling of a seven-year-old girl by stray dogs.

RSHRC Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani has asked the authorities to submit a report on the incident by January 31 and compensate the victim's family.

The Commission termed the death of the girl, Ikrana, who suffered around 40 bite wounds, "shocking" and accused the authorities of not properly discharging their legislative responsibilities.

It said that though the municipality issued tenders for the vaccination and castration of stray dogs, it failed to follow up.

Just issuing the tender and then ending the matter, and putting the lives of people and children at risk with stray dogs and animals, is in itself a sign of "departmental negligence," it said.

On Wednesday evening, five girls (aged between seven and 10) from Kirwari village, adjacent to Khairthal city, of the same family, came to a field to eat plums when they were attacked by a pack of dogs.

While four of them escaped, Ikrana was mauled by the dogs. She succumbed to the wounds later.

