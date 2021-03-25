Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 715 more coronavirus cases and zero deaths on Thursday, the health department said.

The infection tally rose to 3,27,890, it said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 127 were reported from Jodhpur followed by Kota (80), Jaipur (77), Udaipur (67), and Dungarpur (55) among other districts.

There are 5,149 active cases in the state and 3,19,933 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, according to an official report.

