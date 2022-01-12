Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded three deaths due to the coronavirus and 9,488 fresh infections on Wednesday, bringing the fatality count to 8,981 and the infection tally to 9,98,126, according to the state Medical and Health Department.

As of Wednesday evening, a maximum of 3,659 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in the state capital Jaipur, 755 in Alwar, 591 in Jodhpur, 495 in Bikaner, 423 in Udaipur, 406 in Kota, 364 in Bharatpur, 319 in Barmer, 287 in Ajmer.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Assures Support of Over Rs 3,000 Crore in Next 5 Years to Tamil Nadu for Developing Health Infrastructure.

Rajasthan has 38,448 active cases of the novel coronavirus at present, official data showed. On Wednesday, 1,634 people recovered from the infection.

According to the department, two patients died in Jaipur and one in Sikar due to the infection on Wednesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Current Coronavirus Wave in Pune May Peak by January-End or February First Week, Says Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)