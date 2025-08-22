Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], August 22 (ANI): Incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several areas of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday, affecting normal life.

The downpour caused significant water accumulation in multiple parts of the city, including the Sawai Madhopur railway station premises. Commuters and passengers faced difficulties due to the inundation, while residents also struggled with waterlogged streets and disrupted movement.

For the next three hours (till 12.30 pm), the Regional Met Centre of Jaipur has issued a red alert for heavy rains along with thunderstorms for Sawai Madhopur.

The Regional Met Centre of Jaipur has issued a yellow alert of "thunderstorm, lightning and squall" for the district for the next four days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the Monsoon is getting stronger again from August 14th because of the "low-pressure systems" forming over the Bay of Bengal, which are moving west-northwest. Because of these systems, the Monsoon is active over central and southern India, and many parts of central and southern India received normal to above-normal rainfall during the week. Overall, India received 22 percent more rainfall than usual during this week.

A press release from the IMD said, "Rapid revival of Monsoon from 14 August due to back to back Low Pressure System (LPS) formation over Bay of Bengal and their west-northwest movements, with second LPS concentrated into a Dep. Shifting of the monsoon trough to south and it was south of its normal position in most dates of the the week."

"Thus, active monsoon conditions prevailed over central and south peninsular India during the week and the weekly cumulative rainfall over most of the meteorological sub-divisions of central and south peninsular India was normal to above normal rainfall during the week. All-India weekly rainfall departure was 22% above than the long period average," it added. (ANI)

