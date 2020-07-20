Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): Rajasthan police served a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the probe in connection with FIR in the matter related to an alleged plot to topple the Rajasthan state government, registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In the order, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma of Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch, Jaipur wrote, "An investigation is to be carried out under Section 124A, 120B IPC in SOG Police Station, Jaipur. In this regard, your statement has to be registered. You have been asked to convey the appropriate time and place as per convenience."

The Minister had on Sunday asserted that he is ready for any kind of enquiry but first the authenticity of the audiotapes should be checked.

"Notice has been sent to my personal secretary (PS). SOG has served notice to me through my PS. In it, SOG has directed the minister to record his statement and voice sample. I want them to first check the authenticity of the audiotapes. With whose permission has it been recorded? Who has recorded it? First, these things should be cleared," Shekhawat told ANI.

On July 17, the SOG had registered two separate FIRs on the complaint of Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi. He has lodged a complaint regarding three audiotapes that had surfaced in social media.

An eight-member team, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma of Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch, Jaipur, has been constituted to investigate the matter related to Rajasthan political crisis registered by the SOG. (ANI)

