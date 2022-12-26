Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], December 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of martyr Manoj Kumar of Buhana Sub-division (Rajasthan), who died in Sikkim truck mishap, were cremated with full state honours today. The funeral yatra passed through the main roads of Majri village and reached the ancestral home of Manoj Kumar. As soon as the mortal remains of the martyr reached home, the family members broke down in front of the dead body. After social rituals, the body reached the cremation ground near the Government Higher Secondary School, where Minister for Military Welfare Rajendra Singh Gudha, Member of Parliament (MP) Narendra Kumar, District Collector Laxman Singh Kudi, Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa, former MP Santosh Ahlawat, MLA Subhash Punia paid tribute to the martyr offering floral tributes. The martyr's brother lit the pyre. As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the car skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. (ANI)

