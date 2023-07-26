Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Staff Selection Board chairman Hariprasad Sharma said that he has sent his resignation and added that the state government has given its consent in principle.

Sharma said that he had sent his resignation on July 23.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

"My term will end on October 7 and at present eight recruitment examinations are proposed by the board. In such a situation, even if I had completed my tenure, I would have been able to complete only three recruitment examinations. Five other recruitment exams may get stuck," Sharma said.

If the responsibility is given to someone else in his place, then the new chairman can complete all eight recruitment examinations on time, he added.

Also Read | Transgender Persons Can Avail Already Earmarked Reservations, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

The Rajasthan government appointed Hariprasad Sharma as the chairman of the Staff Selection Board after the resignation of then chairman of the board, Dr BL Jadawat, in January 2021.

He has previously also held the post of Inspector General of Police in Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)