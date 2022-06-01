Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], June 1 (ANI): Locals in Chittorgarh's Dhuncha Bazar area pelted stones at police on Wednesday as the situation remained tense following the killing of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni's son last night.

The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of the city. He was the son of former councillor Jagdish Soni.

According to reports, Ratan was attacked by some unknown assailants at Shivaji Circle of the city late Tuesday night.

After the news surfaced, there is an outrage among people. People first gathered at Subhash Chowk and protested outside the Kotwali. Further, Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh reached Kotwali and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Markets are closed in the city after the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Preeti Jain said, "Postmortem of the body to be conducted. Three people detained so far and FIR registered. The deceased's family has demanded financial assistance and a job for a member of the family."

"Section 144 has not been invoked and Internet services are not blocked in the area. RAC and STF deployed, and the situation is completely under control. Postmortem of the body will be conducted," added the SP.

The Chittorgarh Collector said, "A job will be provided to the widow of the man who was killed yesterday and compensation of Rs 25 lakhs will be given to his family. The current situation is peaceful. The postmortem will be conducted today after which last rites will be performed."

Speaking to ANI, the former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni said, "The administration has agreed to our demands. We should get justice. Last rites will be performed today after the postmortem is conducted." (ANI)

