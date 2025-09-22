Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India] September 22 (ANI): Tanot Mata Temple, nestled near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is witnessing a surge in devotees as Shardiya Navratri begins today, September 22, 2025.

This 1,200-year-old Shakti Peeth is renowned for its miraculous powers and historical significance, particularly for its survival during the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, as well as during Operation Sindoor.

The BSF manages the temple and its daily rituals, with soldiers serving as priests.

BSF Commandant Neeraj Sharma recounted the events of Operation Sindoor at the beginning of Shardiya Navratri on Monday.

"During 1965 and the 1971 war, no bombs were exploded. Even in the recent Operation Sindoor, due to the blessings of Tanot Mata, Pakistani drones and missiles were destroyed in the sky over Jaisalmer," Sharma told ANI.

During the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, the temple miraculously remained unharmed despite heavy bombing, with many bombs failing to explode.

Recounting the miracle of the Tanot Mata Temple, the priest of the temple remembered the 1965 war. He recounted that during this war, Pakistan dropped three thousand bombs around the temple. Approximately over 400 bombs fell within the temple complex, but most of the bombs failed to explode. Impressed by the miracles of Tanot Mata, then Colonel Shahnawaz Khan presented five silver umbrellas to the temple as a mark of devotion, which remain in the temple today.

"The devotion for Tanot Mata is increasing among soldiers and people. During the 1965 war, the Pakistani army dropped over 400 bombs within the temple complex, but most of the bombs failed to explode. Impressed by the miracles of Tanot Mata, then Colonel Shahnawaz Khan presented five silver umbrellas to the temple as a mark of devotion, which remain in the temple today," the priest told ANI.

During the prayer, other devotees offered oblations during the havan, which was performed during the installation of the Kalash at the Mata Tanot Temple, known nationwide as the Miracle Temple. Following the havan, a large number of devotees participated in the afternoon aarti. The entire temple complex exceeded its capacity during the aarti. Following the aarti, hundreds of devotees also partook of the food offered as prasad at the Mata's Bhandara. (ANI)

