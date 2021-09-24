Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Three people were killed as a car rammed into a truck on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near the Kanwarpura bus stand in Kotputli town of Jaipur.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Killed By His Brother And Sister-In Law in Tarn Taran Village; Accused Arrested.

The victims were residents of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

They were identified as Dilip Singh (38), Raghvendra Singh (34) and Shubham (24).

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Final 2020 Results: Shubham Kumar Tops IAS Exam, Says Commission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)