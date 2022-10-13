Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The members of a family were killed in a violent group clash in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Thursday evening, police said.

The dead included a police constable.

The clash, which broke out over an old issue between two families in Pathena village of the Bhusawar police station area, left Bijendra Singh and his sons Kishan Singh and Hemant Singh dead.

Kishan Singh was a police constable, a police official said.

Two people, including Brijendra's third son Yaduraj Singh, were injured.

IG Gaurav Srivastava said the clash broke out due to an old enmity between the two families. Firing also took place.

As per preliminary information, the IG said two of the dead received head injuries caused by iron rods while the nature of the wound on the third person was not immediately known.

"The clash broke out between two families of the same caste over an old issue. A man and his two sons died while his third son was injured. Along with him, one man from the rival side was also injured," he said.

Police said the clash continued for about 10 minutes, which created panic in the village.

SP Shyam Singh said additional force has been deployed in the Pathena village.

