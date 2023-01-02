Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when their car hit a roadside tree and fell into a ditch here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ramchanran Meena (49) and his wife Siya Meena (48), residents of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Guntur Stampede: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid to Family of Each Deceased.

The accident took place around 2 pm near Sahanali village under Khatoli police station limits when the car was heading to Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The car was reportedly driving at high speed and stray cattle came on its way. The driver in an attempt to save the cattle lost the balance and the vehicle hit a roadside tree and fell into a deep ditch, Station House Officer of Khatoli police station Ramswroop Meena said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shaista Khan Wins ‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar’ in 2022, Becomes 9th Kashmiri to Bag Award.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to a hospital in Itawa where doctors declared the couple as brought dead, he said.

The three injured were referred to Kota for further treatment, the SHO said, adding their condition was “critical”.

The injured were identified as Hari Singh Meena (38), his wife Rammurti (35) and Manju Jat (40), he said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)