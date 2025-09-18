Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 18 (ANI): A 79-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was injured after an old house collapsed in the Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur on Thursday morning.

The injured woman is currently receiving treatment at SMS Hospital.

Also Read | UAE Is Important Partner in India's Growth Story, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Abu Dhabi (See Pics).

Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Heritage, Seema Chaudhary, said that the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) had issued a warning notice about the building's poor condition last month, but it had not been vacated.

Speaking to ANI, Seema Chaudhary said, "This is Pradeep Sahu's building...We received information about this incident at 7:00 am. The building suddenly collapsed. As a result, a 79-year-old woman died, and her daughter-in-law sustained a fracture and was admitted to SMS Hospital."

Also Read | 'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks on Reconstruction of Beheaded Lord Vishnu Idol at Javari Temple in Khajuraho.

"Through the municipality, we had already warned them by giving a notice and also asked them to vacate the building... We posted the notice on 12th August," Chaudhary said.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot quickly, and clearance work is still going on. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)