Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Sunday for sexually assaulting a woman in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, said police officials on Sunday.

That woman had escaped from a government shelter and after her escape, she was sexually assaulted twice.

"Women had escaped from government shelter, Mandore on May 20. Upon tracing her she told police that she had been raped twice during this time by an auto driver and another man while on way to meet her daughter," said Rajendra Prasad, ACP Mandor.

According to the victim, she was sexually assaulted in the quarters located in the Mandore police station premises by a relative of an SI. After this, the person dropped the victim near Mandore station. Here a taxi driver also sexually assaulted the victim.

FIR was filed against them and both were arrested, added the Police Officer.

An investigation is going on. More details are awaited. (ANI)

