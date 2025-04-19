Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Youth Congress workers on Saturday held a protest outside the ED office here for filing a chargesheet against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Tight security arrangements were made outside the ED office ahead of the protest.

Youth Congress workers from Jyoti Nagar marched towards the ED office where they had a scuffle with the police. They raised slogans and tried to cross the barricades but were pushed away.

Some of the Congress workers were detained and later released at Ashok Nagar police station.

Youth Congress working president Sudhindra Mund said that the central government wants to suppress the voice of the opposition. That is why a chargesheet has been presented in the case of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi will appear in Delhi on April 25. All the Youth Congress workers from Rajasthan (in support) will go to Delhi and express their anger against the central government, Mund said.

He said, "We are not afraid of the central government's agency. In the coming days, demonstrations will be held by the Youth Congress against the ED across the state."

Youth Congress state vice-president Satvir Chaudhary said that the ED is working as the front organisation of the BJP.

"That is why we had come to lock the ED office," Chaudhary said.

He said that if ED is really working impartially, then why has ED not taken any action against any BJP leader in the last 11 years?

"If action is taken with malice, then we will fight for it from the streets to the Parliament", he added.

