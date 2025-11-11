Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 11 (ANI): Rajasthan's traditional puppetry show was organised at Bharat Parv 2025 event held at the premises of the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, at the Bharat Parv 2025, which brings alive the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," an extraordinary fusion of folk art and modern culture has been witnessed. At the grand celebration held at the premises of the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Rajasthan's traditional puppetry has won everyone's hearts. Amidst colorful costumes, traditional music, and lively characters, India's ancient art form has once again made its mark.

Pavan Hari Bhat, originally from the Nagaur district of Rajasthan and currently residing in Ahmedabad, along with his uncle Mahipal Naran Bhat, have been keeping the centuries-old puppetry tradition alive for the past twenty-five years.

Pavan shared, "Puppetry has been a part of our family legacy since the time of our ancestors. In earlier days, we traveled from village to village entertaining people, but today this art has evolved into a medium for spreading government messages and awareness. We feel proud to present our craft at Bharat Parv 2025, where the government has graciously provided us with accommodation, meals, and meaningful employment opportunities, which is a commendable initiative for the revival of folk arts."

He said Bharat Parv has given us an opportunity to present our art on a new stage. People enjoy the performances and also easily understand the government's messages. He remarked, this art is the simplest way to reach people because everyone understands the language of puppetry.

The puppet show is not merely entertainment but also a lively medium for conveying social messages. Through this art form, artists are spreading awareness about cleanliness, education, health, and government initiatives in rural areas.

The word Kathputli itself evokes nostalgic childhood memories of children and elders gathering in village lanes under the soft glow of lanterns to watch the lively dance of wooden puppets. In the days before television and mobile phones, Kathputli art served as the heart of rural entertainment, bringing communities together through storytelling and music. Even in today's age of technology, while the mediums of entertainment have evolved, Kathputli art continues to hold its charm and relevance. Today, it has transformed into a powerful tool of puppet theatre, used to spread educational and social awareness in a creative and engaging way.

The art of puppetry in India is believed to be nearly two thousand years old, with Rajasthan recognised as its birthplace. Using thin strings, artists bring puppets to life, depicting the heroic tales of Maharana Pratap, Amar Singh Rathod, and other legends, as well as folk stories. This art remains a proud symbol of Rajasthan's culture and tradition.

At Bharat Parv 2025, folk arts from across India beautifully reflected the vibrant diversity of the nation's cultural heritage. Among them, the Kathputli performances emerged as a major highlight, earning enthusiastic applause from visitors at the Statue of Unity campus. More than just a festival, this initiative serves as a bridge between tradition and progress, where folk art and modern India converge in harmony. The rhythmic Kathputli performances in Ekta Nagar stand as a testament to the timeless vitality of India's cultural legacy. (ANI)

