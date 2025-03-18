New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday appointed Rajesh Kumar the new president of its Bihar unit, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh ahead of the state assembly elections.

Kumar is an MLA while Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Also Read | Gurugram Car Robbery: 2 Men Fradulently Rob Vehicle and Transfer Money by Impersonating As Loan Recovery Agent, Arrested.

"The Congress president has appointed Rajesh Kumar, MLA, as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MP," the statement said.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Homecoming: '1.4 Billion Indians Praying for Safe Return of Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Colleague Butch Wilmore' Says ISRO Scientist Guru Prasad.

The change comes soon after the appointment of Krishna Allavaru as in-charge of party affairs in Bihar where assembly polls is due later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)