Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had received funds from China.

Addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in coastal Maharashtra, Irani also claimed the funds helped the Gandhi family as well.

"There is enough evidence that Sonia Gandhi has taken money for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. It has helped her family as well. The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ensured the foundation got Rs 100 crore. Why has Congress been accepting donations from the Chinese Embassy," Irani said.

The BJP leader also hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray government on the COVID-19 outbreak, and said officials involved in the so-called "body bags scam" must be punished.

Media reports have claimed the state government was purchasing body bags for COVID-19 victims at inflated prices.

