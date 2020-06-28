New Delhi, June 28: Anandiben Patel, the incumbent Governor of Uttar Pradesh, was on Sunday announced as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh as well. The additional charge was conferred upon her by President Ram Nath Kovind, in view of MP's incumbent Governor Lal Ji Tandon's ill health, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Lalji Tandon Health Update: Condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Continuously Improving, Says Medanta Hospital.

"President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh," the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Anandiben, 78, had taken over as the UP Governor in January 2018 after the tenure of Ram Naik had ended. Till mid-2017, she was serving as the Gujarat Chief Minister - the post which she had inherited after Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Tandon, the MP Governor, remains in unstable medical condition. He was admitted earlier this month after his health deteriorated. Although the 85-year-old's condition has improved, he continues to remain on ventilator support, said a statement issued by the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow where he is being treated.

There is continuous improvement in the condition of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lal Ji Tandon. He interacted with family members and colleagues but he is still on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement. "Team of medical experts at Medanta-Lucknow is tirelessly working for best medical treatment," it added.

