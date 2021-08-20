Panaji (Goa) [India], August 20 (ANI): Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Digambar Kamat on Friday, in an event on the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, said that while he transformed Goa into a state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) converted it into 'Crony Estate'.

While speaking at the event organised by Congress Party, Goa Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat said that "Former visionary Prime Minister of India Late Rajiv Gandhi's immense contribution to the welfare of Goans will never be forgotten. He transformed the Union Territory of Goa into a state. Unfortunately, in the last nine years the most insensitive and irresponsible BJP Government has converted it into a 'Crony Estate'."

"Late Rajiv Gandhi had the vision to empower the people of Goa and transform this State into prosperity. As the BJP has failed to do its duty, let us all rise to ensure the safety and security of Goans. There are no hopes from this irresponsible government. BJP has shattered the dreams of Goans. Let us all work to bring back Congress Government in 2022," said Kamat.

"It is sad that the BJP Government, which came to power in 2012, failed to keep a single promise which they made to the people of Goa. Today, BJP Government destroyed the identity of Goa by bringing in projects of environmental destruction. They sold our Mother Mhadei for political gains. The unemployment rate is at an all-time high," Kamat said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, Former Union Minister Eduardo Faleiro, GPCC Vice President M K Shaikh, former Minister Alex Sequeira and Mickey Pacheco, Mahila Congress Chief Beena Naik, Youth Congress Chief Varad Mardolkar, South Goa District President Joe Dias, Ex-MLA Agnelo Fernandes and others were also present on the occasion.

"Late Rajiv Gandhi believed in the decentralisation of power and passed on the administrative rights to local bodies like Panchayats and Municipalities. His vision was to empower the common people. BJP Government has destroyed every democratic institution to give powers to only Modi-Shah duo, who have centralised everything demolishing the federal system," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar at the event.

South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha addressing the function lauded the contribution of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi for Goa.

"Late Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary who pioneered technological reforms in India," said former Union Minister Eduardo Faleiro.

GPCC Vice President M K Shaikh while paying his tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi said that every Congressman must follow the discipline of the party and should discuss and resolve all issues and differences on party platforms. "Let us all stand united to ensure the victory of Congress in 2022," he added.

Congress functionaries Tulio De Souza, Vijay Pai, Elvis Gomes, Panjim Corporator Joel Andrade and others were also present for the occasion.

Earlier, GPCC President Girish Chodankar, CLP Leader Digambar Kamat, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro and others paid floral tributes at the Statue of Late Rajiv Gandhi at Bambolim. Leader of Opposition gave "Sadbhavna Pledge" to all those present. (ANI)

