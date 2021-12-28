Dehradun, Dec 28 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated virtually three bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation in Uttarakhand.

The three bridges inaugurated in Uttarakhand are Ghasku bridge that connects Tawaghat and Ghatiabagar, Gaurigarh bridge that links Jauljibi and Munsyari, and Badamgarh bridge that connects Semli and Gwaldam.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbours After Altercation Over Cleaning Of Drain In Faridabad.

These bridges were part of 27 border infrastructure projects inaugurated by Singh on Tuesday.

Roads, bridges and tunnels being built by the BRO in difficult terrain amid vagaries of the weather are reducing distances between places and bringing border areas closer to Delhi, Singh said inaugurating the projects virtually.

Also Read | Who is Piyush Jain? Here’s All About The Kanpur Trader Under Scanner After Over Rs 250 Crore Cash Raid.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who also joined the programme virtually said the roads and bridges built by the BRO fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)