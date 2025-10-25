New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated a series of key digital and welfare initiatives during the Army Commanders' Conference ACC at Jaisalmer, reinforcing the Indian Army's vision of a Decade of Transformation.

The initiatives include the Edge Data Centres for Konark and Fire & Fury Corps, which will enable faster, secure, and low-latency data processing for real-time operational decision-making. The modernised Equipment Help Line (EHL) portal was also launched, providing AI-enabled maintenance support and real-time technical assistance across the force.

Also Read | Why Gold Prices Are Falling? All You Need to Know As Prices of Yellow Metal Slip After Hitting All-Time Highs.

Additionally, the 'Sainik Yatri Mitra' App was launched, which digitises the management of Defence Duty Quota seats across 1,200+ trains through the ARMAAN platform, ensuring transparency and convenience for travel by serving personnel.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information - Indian Army informed.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways Gears Up for Festivities Rush, Operates Over 12,000 Special Trains Nationwide.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1981960507415499155

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister on Friday interacted with soldiers at the Longewala battlefield along Rajasthan's western front. During his visit to Longewala for the Thar Shakti Exercise, Singh also interacted with the newly formed Bhairav Battalion.

The Bhairav Battalion is set to be officially deployed in the Indian Army from November 1.

Bhairav Battalion is specially trained and equipped for lethal strikes and high-intensity combat operations.

Rajnath Singh warmly interacted with the soldiers of the Bhairav Battalion.

He also reviewed the battalion's training and deployment. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth, General Officer Commanding of the Southern Command, were accompanying the Defence Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)