New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched a book written by Dr Krishna Saksena- the first lady to get PhD, way back in 1955 from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

"A bouquet of flowers", the ninth book authored by the senior English Professor, was launched at the New Delhi residence of Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.

"We have often heard there is no age limit to learn and write, and if anybody has lived this quote in spirit and in letter, it is Dr Krishna Saksena. With her book, Dr Saksena has proved that age is just a number. And I can say with complete faith that in her book one shall find morals spread across three generations that are relevant till date," said Singh at the launch.

"The most inspiring aspect about Dr Krishna Saksena is that she continues to write out of passion even at this age. Her life continues to be as inspiring as her books," Singh added.

Through this book, Dr Saksena, presents a series of anecdotes that allow the reader to extract the moral of the stories, rather than a didactic imposition of her views. Rather than push the reader down a path she allows the reader to guide themselves as they contemplate the essence of each of the anecdotes she has selected for them.

"The book has been designed to allow the readers to travel their own journey and arrive at their own very personal realization and be inspired by it. I hope the readers enjoy the book and relate with it," said Dr Saksena.

The professor of English has had a brilliant academic career and was the first woman in all Uttar Pradesh, as well as amongst the few in India, to get a PhD in English Literature in 65 years ago. She has to her credit eight books on various themes so far.

Her ninth book, 'A bouquet of flowers', will be available on Amazon and other online platforms. (ANI)

