New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left for Pune, where he will be attending the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) meeting and will interact with Olympians from the armed forces.

"Leaving New Delhi for Pune. I shall visit the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Southern Command and also have an interaction with the Olympians from our Armed Forces who participated in Tokyo Olympics," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Also Read | Punjab: Ludhiana Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment.

Earlier, Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Pune on August 23 but was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)