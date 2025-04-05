Karwar (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the maritime security situation, operational readiness of the Indian Navy, and the future outlook during the inaugural phase of the first Naval Commanders' Conference of 2025 in Karwar.

In the conference, he interacted with the Naval Commanders, with deliberations focusing on addressing contemporary security paradigms, formulating the way ahead to further the combat capability of the Navy, and addressing strategic, operational & administrative aspects.

Also Read | 'Save Waqf, Save the Constitution': AIMPLB Declares Nationwide Campaign Against Waqf Amendments, Calls for Repeal.

He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

Addressing the Commanders, Singh commended the Navy's contribution in strengthening India's maritime security, surpassing the expectations of the people in every situation, and displaying continued commitment towards serving the nation with new energy & innovation.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment Date: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Check Details.

He asserted that it is a necessity to reorient the future roles of the Armed Forces amidst the present unpredictable geopolitical landscape. He referred to the acceptance of global experts that 21st century is Asia's century and India will have a crucial role to play, stating, "It is our responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as the region has become a focal point for the world."

Singh reiterated that India stands for a free, open and rule-based order in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), urging the Commanders to assess the changing circumstances and ensure planning, resourcing & exercising accordingly, while remaining alert and prepared.

"Security is an ongoing adaptation process wherein there is a need to keep assessing, planning, and coming up with new ideas. We need to analyse how India can make its role more effective," he said.

Emphasising that national security is of paramount importance to the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that it has always been ensured that the requirements of the Armed Forces are fulfilled.

"The speed at which the work of naval modernisation has been carried out for the last 10-11 years is unprecedented. Induction of new platforms and state-of-the-art equipment has significantly enhanced our Naval prowess and the morale of our brave sailors. It is a testimony to the fact that we are always standing with you in your preparations," he said.

On 2025 being declared as the 'Year of Reforms' in the Ministry of Defence, Singh called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders to fulfil their commitment to reforms. "There are two types of reforms. One is policy reforms which are carried out at the level of the Ministries. Many officers look into policy-related issues, obtain feedback from everyone and formulate policies accordingly. The second type is ground-level reform. Whether it is related to training, R&D, financial or manpower reforms, your role is most important in all these. Till the time there is no convergence of the top-down approach and the bottom-up approach, we will not be able to achieve our reforms' goal in the right manner," he told the Commanders.

The conference is the apex-level, biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational, and administrative issues among the top Naval Commanders. It plays a pivotal role in emphasising India's role as a 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region, bolstering the Navy's contribution to regional peace, security, and stability.

The second phase of the conference will be held in New Delhi from April 07 to 10, 2025, witnessing a comprehensive review of major operational, materiel, logistics, HR development, training, and administrative aspects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)