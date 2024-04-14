Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attacked the Trinamool Congress on multiple issues ranging from illegal migrants to women's safety in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally in Alipurduar, Rajnath Singh said, "We got CAA passed for the people of minority communities to get Indian citizenship, but we are tough against illegal immigrants and his government will ensure proper investigation to find out illegal immigrants who have been turned into TMC voters."

Speaking on the Sandeshkhali incident, Rajnath Singh said that the BJP will ensure law and order in the state.

"These are the basic requirements for the development of any state. BJP can only guarantee women's safety," said Rajnath Singh while adding that the Modi government respects women and this is the reason they got the women's reservation bill passed by both houses of Parliament.

Further lashing out at Congress, Rajnath Singh said that "three generations of the Gandhi family assured to eradicate poverty from the country but they failed miserably".

"It was ended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty," he added.

Attacking the Communist Party of India (CPI) manifesto's proposal to eliminate nuclear weapons, he said that India will dispose of nuclear weapons only when the entire world gets rid of them.

"How can India do this when its neighbors are armed with nuclear weapons?" he said.

He also said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in West Bengal.

"After coming into power, the BJP will definitely get a Uniform Civil Code. For the future of West Bengal, BJP is necessary in the state," he said.

Rajnath Singh addressed an election rally in Jaigaon town, which shares a border with Bhutan. He called it the 'first town' of India. He was campaigning for BJP candidate Manoj Tigga.

Earlier, addressing an election rally in Bihar's Banka district, he said that the election is just a formality as people have made up their minds to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

