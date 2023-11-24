Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The mortal remains of Havildar Abdul Majid, who lost his life during the encounter operation of the terrorists in the thickly forested terrain in Kalakote in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, were laid to rest in Ajote village of J-K's Poonch on Friday.

A huge crowd was gathered to pay their last respects to Havildar Abdul Majid.

In heart-wrenching visuals from the wreath laying on Friday, army officers and soldiers were seen paying their last respects to Havildar Majid in Poonch.

Majid was among the five Army personnel who lost their lives during the encounter operation of the terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The mortal remains of four fallen soldiers, Captain M V Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, and Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur were brought to Jammu, where LG Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials, accorded a tearful farewell at a wreath-laying ceremony.

Five soldiers, including two Army captains, lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala.

While the forces suffered five casualties on its side, two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were also neutralised on Thursday.

The army informed further that it recovered large quantities of 'War Like Stores' from the encounter site.

Quari was infamous for orchestrating several attacks, including the Dangri incident, where six innocent civilians lost their lives on January 23, and the Kandi attacks in Rajouri's Poonch areas.

His elimination marks a significant blow to the revival of terrorism in these districts, according to an army official. (ANI)

