Rajouri/Jammu, May 14 (PTI) A 41-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been found dead in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Sunday.

Prem Pal, an ice-cream vendor hailing from Aligarh, was reported missing on Friday by his family. He lived in a slum near Thichka bridge in the Sunderbani area, a police official said.

Police said Pal's body was fished out of the stream on Saturday and shifted to the sub-district hospital Sunderbani for post-mortem examination.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.

