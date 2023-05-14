New Delhi, May 14: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 53 per cent, it said. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update Today: National Capital Records Minimum Temperature of 21.4 Degrees Celsius, IMD Predicts Light Rain at Few Places.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm towards the evening and strong surface winds of 20-40 kmph during the day. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: National Capital To Witness Mostly Sunny Days for Next 7 Days, Says IMD.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)