New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Rajput Karni Sena on Sunday held a protest near India Gate demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The protesters held placards which read: "Bollywood Moordabad", "Hang the murderers of Sushant Singh Rajput", "Only CBI investigation" and "Maharashtra government Moordabad."

Also Read | Mauritius Oil Spill: Japanese Ship, That Leaked Tonnes of Oil Into Coral Reef Of the Indian Ocean, Breaks Apart.

Delhi police personnel were present on the spot.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Also Read | Odisha | Vehicle Going From Hyderabad to Kolkata Caught Fire on National Highway 16 : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)