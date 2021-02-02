New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 10:30 am by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The House is adjourned to meet at 10:30 am, said the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Naidu, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, said that the discussion on farmers' protest will start on Wednesday not today.

Earlier, the opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the rejection of 'Suspension of Business Notice' on Tuesday,

"The President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow," said RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

"I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part and made suggestions," he added.

Several opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha gave suspension of business notices over new farm laws.

The leaders gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

