New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Monday and was adjourned till 3 pm following opposition protests over their demands related to Manipur situation.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the remainder of the monsoon session for “repeatedly violating” the directions of the Chair.

When the House assembled at 2 pm following two adjournments earlier Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, asked Sanjay Singh to move out of the House.

Opposition members protested over their demands and also sought revocation Sanjay Singh’s suspension. The House was adjourned till 3 pm amid the dine.

Earlier Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Sanjay Singh for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for “repeatedly violating” the Chair’s directives.

The Chairman first named Sanjay Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue.

Sanjay Singh came near the Chairman’s podium over opposition demands. Dhankhar told him to resume his seat. As the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him.

Soon after the Chairman named Sanjay Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour “is completely against the ethics and rules of the House.”

Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House, he said.

The Chairman put the motion for approval of the House and said Sanjay Singh was being suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament "for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair".

The Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Dhankhar had last week cautioned Sanjay Singh, saying that he will be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace the Centre's ordinance for control over services in Delhi.

Dhankhar had cautioned Sanjay Singh after urging AAP members to take their seats as he briefed the House about the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee.

AAP has been among opposition parties demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and a detailed discussion on the issue.

The government has said it is prepared to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon with the Opposition parties creating a ruckus over its demands related to ethnic violence in Manipur.

Opposition parties have sought suspension of business for a detailed discussion on the issue.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 am for the day and papers were laid on the table, the Opposition started raising the issue requesting the Chair to consider their notices on suspension of business of the Upper House to conduct a detailed discussion on the matter.

Dhankhar said he had received 27 notices under Rule 267.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien sought to raise the demands of opposition parties. The Chairman cautioned him and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The first two days of the monsoon session were almost washed out over Opposition’s demands related to Manipur violence.

The Opposition has rejected the government's proposal for a short-duration discussion on Manipur situation.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11. (ANI)

