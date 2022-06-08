New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The BJP's Haryana unit on Wednesday asked all its MLAs to reach a resort near Chandigarh to provide them training of the voting process of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 10.

After Rajasthan, the party has now asked its legislators from Haryana to gather at one place for training. The two states are expected to see a close contest in the polls to the Upper House of parliament.

The move is also seen as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep its flock together ahead of the polls.

"All BJP MLAs from Haryana have been asked to reach Chandigarh by Wednesday evening so that a training session on the voting process of Rajya Sabha polls can be held for them," BJP's Haryana unit president O P Dhankar told reporters here.

The training session will be held at Sukhvilas resort near Chandigarh.

Three candidates are in fray for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana. The saffron party has fielded Krishan Panwar and extended support to independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the polls.

Sharma also enjoys the support of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an ally of the BJP in Haryana.

Ajay Maken is the Congress nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana.

"We have nine surplus votes in the Rajya Sabha elections and they will be extended to Kartikeya Sharma. We are also confident of Krishan Panwar's victory as he will easily get the 31 votes required to be elected as a Rajya Sabha member," Dhankar said.

Commenting on Congress' candidate, the BJP's Haryana unit chief said it is strange that the party has opted for an outsider as its Rajya Sabha candidate, while its leader from the state, Randeep Surjewala, is contesting from Rajasthan.

