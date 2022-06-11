Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday cleared his stance on the Election Commission's move on the rejection of vote cast by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande and alleged that the EC favoured BJP.

"Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that. Election Commission favoured them (BJP)," Raut told mediapersons.

While Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi declared his victory and also confirmed the tally for the remaining candidates.

"I have won as well as Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and NCP's Praful Patel. I thank the MLAs. We are sad that the fourth candidate of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) Sanjay Pawar could not win," said Pratapgarhi

The counting of votes came to a small halt after the election authorities recieved complaints and counter complaints in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged a violation of the poll code by three MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra and urged the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid.

The BJP demanded that the votes of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande be declared invalid.

Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won one seat each. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost the election. (ANI)

