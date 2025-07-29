New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday is set to begin its discussion on Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma will lay a copy of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Inventory Management in Steel Authority of India Limited.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will also table its reports on the action taken by the government on the recommendations made by these panels on various subjects, including "Department of Posts--Initiatives and Challenges" and "Regulation of Cable Television in India".

The house will meet again today for a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. According to sources, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion.

The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on Operation Sindoor for the second day.

The lower house held a discussion on Operation Sindoor months after its initiation, amid the opposition's demand for the same. The discussion concluded around 1:00 in the morning, with the opposition and ruling party leaders at loggerheads with each other.

However, Lok Sabha will convene today to discuss Operation Sindoor further.

Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogai hit out at the BJP-led government on Monday over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said it has been over 100 days since the horrendous April 22 incident, but the government "hasn't been able to catch those five terrorists" who carried out the terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Participating in the debate on 'India's strong, successful, and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam' in Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the government for stopping Operation Sindoor after Pakistan capitulated and asked why it did not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country. Gogoi spoke immediately after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who initiated the debate.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a swipe at the opposition during a discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, stating that focus must not remain on small issues when aiming to achieve a higher feat, since it can divert attention from national security.

"When the aim is to go higher, we should not pay attention to small issues because focusing on issues that remain comparatively small can divert attention from national security," Singh said while addressing the lower house of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha between 5:00 and 6:00 PM. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to speak at 12:00 PM, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the Rajya Sabha debate at 2:00 PM.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Upper House of Parliament on behalf of the party. (ANI)

