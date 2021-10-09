New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hit out at the Rajasthan government over the alleged murder of youth that took place at Rohi Prempura village in the Hanumangarh district of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "This is very sad that the youth has been murdered in broad daylight. The law and order in the state are in the hands of goons."

Slamming the ruling government of Rajasthan, "Rajasthan government is not working for people. Law and order in the state are getting worse."

Earlier today, locals staged a sit-in demonstration outside Pilibanga police station in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh demanding the arrest of the accused who allegedly thrashed a man to death at Rohi Prempura village in the state.

"A case has been registered. Prima facie, it seems to be love affair angle," police told ANI earlier.

The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Meghwal. (ANI)

